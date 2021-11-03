Lead Wallet Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.99 Million (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $56,260.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00084747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00075251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00101852 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,266.91 or 0.99568256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,535.01 or 0.07251732 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00022300 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.