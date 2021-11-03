Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Update

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the September 30th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:LEMIF opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. Leading Edge Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21.

Leading Edge Materials Company Profile

Leading Edge Materials Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on graphite, lithium, rare earth, and cobalt divisions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Corporate Canada, Mineral Operations Sweden, Mineral Operations Finland, and Mineral Operations Romania.

