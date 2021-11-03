Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Update

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the September 30th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:LEMIF opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. Leading Edge Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21.
Leading Edge Materials Company Profile
