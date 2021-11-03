Lear (NYSE:LEA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Lear (NYSE:LEA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share.

NYSE LEA traded up $5.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.50. 585,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,425. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.05. Lear has a 1 year low of $122.32 and a 1 year high of $204.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lear stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 198.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 223,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Lear worth $58,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEA. Bank of America cut Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lear from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.73.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

