LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $152,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 496.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 50,197 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 97,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $135.89 on Wednesday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.54 and a 1-year high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.59.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.10). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

