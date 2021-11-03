Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

NASDAQ:LILA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.07. 243,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,983. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

