Liberum Capital Lowers Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Price Target to GBX 66

Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 71 ($0.93) to GBX 66 ($0.86) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.71% from the company’s previous close.
ORCH opened at GBX 55.60 ($0.73) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.96, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of £11.87 million and a P/E ratio of 14.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 56.57. Orchard Funding Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 66.86 ($0.87).
Orchard Funding Group Company Profile
