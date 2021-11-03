Liberum Capital Lowers Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Price Target to GBX 66

Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 71 ($0.93) to GBX 66 ($0.86) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.71% from the company’s previous close.

ORCH opened at GBX 55.60 ($0.73) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.96, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of £11.87 million and a P/E ratio of 14.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 56.57. Orchard Funding Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 66.86 ($0.87).

Orchard Funding Group Company Profile

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, and finance services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

