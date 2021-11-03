Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for FW Thorpe (LON:TFW)

FW Thorpe (LON:TFW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.23% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:TFW opened at GBX 422.45 ($5.52) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of £492.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33. FW Thorpe has a twelve month low of GBX 306 ($4.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 525 ($6.86). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 458.91.

FW Thorpe Company Profile

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

