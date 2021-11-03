Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for FW Thorpe (LON:TFW)

FW Thorpe (LON:TFW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.23% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LON:TFW opened at GBX 422.45 ($5.52) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of £492.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33. FW Thorpe has a twelve month low of GBX 306 ($4.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 525 ($6.86). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 458.91.
FW Thorpe Company Profile
Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for FW Thorpe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FW Thorpe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.