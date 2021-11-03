Liberum Capital Reaffirms Sell Rating for Hammerson (LON:HMSO)

Hammerson (LON:HMSO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 27 ($0.35) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.37% from the company’s previous close.

HMSO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 30.50 ($0.40).

LON:HMSO opened at GBX 30.81 ($0.40) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 36.68. Hammerson has a 52 week low of GBX 16.93 ($0.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.27.

In other Hammerson news, insider Mike Butterworth bought 81,463 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £29,326.68 ($38,315.50). Also, insider Adam Metz bought 200,000 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £72,000 ($94,068.46).

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

