Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 119,214 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $26,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Life Storage by 615.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 54,368 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 71.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,621,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 32.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 16,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 83.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist upped their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.23.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $135.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.29 and a 12-month high of $136.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.84.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 86.65%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

