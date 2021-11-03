Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LTH. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $17.58 on Monday. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $18.25.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

