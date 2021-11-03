Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Short Interest Update

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

OTCMKTS LFSYY remained flat at $$13.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 288 shares, compared to its average volume of 176. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95. Lifestyle International has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lifestyle International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and operation of department stores. Its other activities include retailing business, property development, and property investment. The company was founded on December 29, 2003 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

