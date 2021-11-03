Litecoin Cash (LCC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $927.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $12.96 million and $927.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,815.51 or 0.99538378 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 743,758,356 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

