LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Gap Up to $78.18

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.18, but opened at $85.10. LivaNova shares last traded at $86.03, with a volume of 11,432 shares.

LIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.27.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 1,066.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 23.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter worth $122,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

