Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) PT Raised to $90.00 at Truist Securities

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Truist Securities from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LOB. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.83.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $92.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.34. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $94.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.17.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 27.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,529,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $993,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,497,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 57.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 24,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

