LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-2.060-$-1.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$471 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $468.61 million.LivePerson also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.930-$-0.860 EPS.

LivePerson stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,790,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,341. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.35.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $119.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.67.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

