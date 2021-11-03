LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Raised to $60.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RAMP. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

LiveRamp stock opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.42. LiveRamp has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $87.38. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.28 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after buying an additional 450,445 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 24,786 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

