LMR Partners LLP Buys New Holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,111 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of LSI Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 26.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in LSI Industries by 12.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in LSI Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in LSI Industries by 14.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 28,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. LSI Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $97.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. On average, analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

