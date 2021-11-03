LMR Partners LLP Buys New Shares in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 35,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,833,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,615,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,677,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gold Resource by 571.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 440,413 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter worth about $884,000. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GORO stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. Gold Resource Co. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $3.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gold Resource’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GORO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Gold Resource Profile

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

