LMR Partners LLP Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

LMR Partners LLP reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 18.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,537,000 after acquiring an additional 421,475 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,964,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,763,000 after acquiring an additional 564,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.83.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 261,832 shares of company stock valued at $69,306,105 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $256.85 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $130.70 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $245.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

