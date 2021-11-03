LMR Partners LLP Invests $210,000 in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ardagh Group by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 234,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 196,163 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ardagh Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 41,843 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ardagh Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ardagh Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARD opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.47. Ardagh Group S.A. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The company has a market cap of $461.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,237.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 120.19% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ardagh Group S.A. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ardagh Group’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARD shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ardagh Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ardagh Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ardagh Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

Ardagh Group SA engages in the provision of packaging solutions for food and beverage markets. It operates through the following segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. The firm’s products include metal beverage cans and glass containers.

