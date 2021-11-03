LMR Partners LLP Sells 6,541 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

LMR Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 66.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,541 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in R. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 132.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 34,081 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 26.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 4.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 378,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,758 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,213,000 after acquiring an additional 108,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on R. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $86.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.89. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently -859.26%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

