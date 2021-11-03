LMR Partners LLP Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $24,086,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 133,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Phillips 66 by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.13.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $77.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average is $78.56. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $46.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

