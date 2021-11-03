loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $7.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. 16,432 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 495,361 shares.The stock last traded at $7.22 and had previously closed at $8.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LDI. Barclays lowered their price target on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, loanDepot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Get loanDepot alerts:

In other loanDepot news, Director Michael Linton acquired 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $70,913.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in loanDepot by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $997,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

About loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.