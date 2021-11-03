LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stake Raised by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LPL Financial by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,027,000 after purchasing an additional 162,405 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 73,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 29,565 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,711 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPLA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.54.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $170.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.13 and a 52 week high of $176.96.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

