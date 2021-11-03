Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.73

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.73 and traded as high as C$11.32. Lundin Gold shares last traded at C$11.04, with a volume of 131,518 shares trading hands.

LUG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins raised shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.94.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.58.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$172.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pablo Mir sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.51, for a total value of C$1,265,605.00.

Lundin Gold Company Profile (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

