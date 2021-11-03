Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.30 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$10.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.01.

LUN stock opened at C$11.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.56. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$8.23 and a 1 year high of C$16.07.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total value of C$543,184.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51. Also, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$552,420.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

