Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.200-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

LXFR stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.88. 61,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $578.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $23.91.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Luxfer stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 1,323.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,522 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Luxfer worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

