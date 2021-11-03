Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Issues Earnings Results

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS.

LYFT traded up $3.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.03. The stock had a trading volume of 20,720,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,183,375. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lyft has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $68.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average of $53.88.

Get Lyft alerts:

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,642 shares of company stock worth $3,394,827. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYFT shares. MKM Partners cut their target price on Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.23.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.