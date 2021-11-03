Lympo Market Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.03 Million (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Lympo Market Token has a market cap of $7.57 million and $1.03 million worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo Market Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded up 49.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00085797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00074291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00101631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,594.03 or 0.07296464 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,334.06 or 0.99002110 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Coin Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Buying and Selling Lympo Market Token

