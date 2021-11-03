MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS.

MGNX stock traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $21.67. 625,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,529. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.08.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 400,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $8,376,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MacroGenics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 908.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 186,543 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of MacroGenics worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGNX. JMP Securities cut their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

