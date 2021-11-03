Magellan Midstream Partners Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 38,061 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,880% compared to the average daily volume of 1,922 call options.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.80. 1,693,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.37. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 394.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 301,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

