Magellan Midstream Partners Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 38,061 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,880% compared to the average daily volume of 1,922 call options.
Shares of NYSE MMP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.80. 1,693,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.37. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $53.85.
Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 394.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 301,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.
About Magellan Midstream Partners
Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.
