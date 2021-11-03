Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.10.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 81,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $2,262,093.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,358,499 shares in the company, valued at $37,779,857.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 31,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $909,366.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 390,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,117,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,672 shares of company stock worth $4,988,798. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Magnite by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 265.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNI stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.70. 208,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.03 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.70. Magnite has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. Analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

