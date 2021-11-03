Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 101.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.8%.

Main Street Capital stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.80. 214,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,480. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.47. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $44.27.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%. The business had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Main Street Capital stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.78% of Main Street Capital worth $22,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

