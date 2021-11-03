Mainstream For The Underground (MFTU) Trading 94.1% Lower This Week

Mainstream For The Underground (CURRENCY:MFTU) traded down 94.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Mainstream For The Underground coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Mainstream For The Underground has a market capitalization of $13,408.97 and $2.00 worth of Mainstream For The Underground was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mainstream For The Underground has traded 94.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00085797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00074291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00101631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,594.03 or 0.07296464 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,334.06 or 0.99002110 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Mainstream For The Underground Profile

Mainstream For The Underground’s total supply is 1,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,139,615 coins. The Reddit community for Mainstream For The Underground is /r/cyberfm . Mainstream For The Underground’s official website is mftu.net . Mainstream For The Underground’s official Twitter account is @mftu_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here

