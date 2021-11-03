Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2021

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the September 30th total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.9 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$11.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

OTCMKTS MJDLF opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02. Major Drilling Group International has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $9.35.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.