Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the September 30th total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.9 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$11.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

OTCMKTS MJDLF opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02. Major Drilling Group International has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $9.35.

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.