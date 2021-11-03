Man Group plc Grows Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 72.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,594,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093,536 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.41% of Delta Air Lines worth $112,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 152.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 42.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.41.

DAL stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.02. 279,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,263,251. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.