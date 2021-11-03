Man Group plc Has $139.50 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,461,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,609 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises 0.5% of Man Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Man Group plc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $139,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $11.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.13. 1,415,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,152,034. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.20 and its 200-day moving average is $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Truist cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.76.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

