Man Group plc Has $75.13 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 342,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 120,183 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $75,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.50.

NYSE:HON traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $220.59. The company had a trading volume of 30,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,488. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $173.28 and a one year high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.