Man Group plc Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Man Group plc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,804,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063,702 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $98,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 54,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 29,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 176,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 13,216 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 67,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 26,064 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.73. 245,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,084,390. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.26. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $44.18 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

