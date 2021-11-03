Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROX. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tronox by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,183,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 134,407 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tronox by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tronox by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 33,785 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Tronox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TROX traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.66. 13,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.70. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.75.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TROX. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

