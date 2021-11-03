Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,300 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.56.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $52.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,114. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.40. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $49.20 and a 1 year high of $84.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.27%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

