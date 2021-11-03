Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Trims Position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 99,700 shares during the quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned 0.40% of Safe Bulkers worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 8.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,493,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,029,000 after buying an additional 421,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 141,645 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,014,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 291.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,196,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 890,792 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 622.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,186,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

SB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.37. 11,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,171. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.97. The company has a market cap of $522.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.56. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.