Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC trimmed its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean in the second quarter worth $462,000. Atom Investors LP grew its stake in Transocean by 98.1% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 119,717 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 59,275 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean in the second quarter worth $236,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 499.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,300 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,300 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 4.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 256,779 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

RIG stock remained flat at $$3.69 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,969,868. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 3.39.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.