Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.12. 804,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,244,868. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

