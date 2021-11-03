Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 55.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,055,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,539 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Equifax by 21.6% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,142 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 197.2% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,362,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $326,398,000 after acquiring an additional 904,198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,118,000 after acquiring an additional 514,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 96.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,107,000 after acquiring an additional 480,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EFX traded down $2.58 on Wednesday, hitting $271.93. 4,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,943. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.79 and a 200-day moving average of $250.12. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.21 and a fifty-two week high of $279.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equifax from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.63.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

