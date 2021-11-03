Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.10. 419,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,722,828. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.41. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $213.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

