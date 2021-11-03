Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 1,585 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 30.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $494,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 237.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 38,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 27,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 52.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

NYSE:LH traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.09. 8,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,132. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $192.79 and a 12-month high of $309.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.46.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.41 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.15.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.