ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.660-$3.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.ManTech International also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.66-3.71 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MANT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair cut shares of ManTech International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.20.

NASDAQ MANT traded down $8.63 on Wednesday, hitting $78.87. 398,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.92. ManTech International has a 52 week low of $69.20 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ManTech International news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $278,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,107 shares of company stock worth $2,515,395. Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

