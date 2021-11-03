MAP Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.87 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 3rd. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $48.19 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00084376 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00074632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00102009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,944.49 or 0.99850624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,565.45 or 0.07242306 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00022263 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,715,219 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

