Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 5.9%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s share price was down 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.14 and last traded at $59.62. Approximately 100,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,663,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.34.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MARA shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.30.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,801,000 after buying an additional 5,105,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after buying an additional 2,127,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,668,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,351,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,489,000 after buying an additional 869,479 shares in the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

